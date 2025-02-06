Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victims: What we know about those injured and killed

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are learning more about the victims who were killed and injured after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

A memorial has been set up near the site of the deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of at least seven people. The number of people injured remains at 24. However, city officials have stressed that the numbers could rise as the investigation continues.

The tragic crash happened on the city's busy Cottman Avenue outside the Roosevelt Mall around 6:10 p.m. during rush hour on Friday. The crash sent a fireball into the sky and debris flying down the block.

All six people on board the plane were killed, as well as a man who was in his car on the ground at the time of the crash.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Lizeth Murillo Osuna and Valentina Guzman Murillo

11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo was the pediatric patient killed after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

The medical jet was transporting a pediatric patient from Philadelphia back home to Mexico when it crashed.

Officials identified the patient as 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo. Her mother, 31-year-old Lizeth Murillo Osuna, was also on board the flight with her at the time. They both died in the crash.

"She (Valentina) was brave! It was a long process from the day she was born," said the girl's aunt, Faby Guzman. "Her mom and dad were always with her many sleepless nights...Lizeth always looked for a better quality of life for her daughter. We had many plans, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. Valentina was super smiley. She really liked me dancing for her and listening to music. She danced too and laughed."

Shriners Children's Hospital confirmed to Action News that Valentina had recently completed treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico.

Capt. Alan Montoya Perales and co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez

Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, 46, (left) and Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, 43, (right) have been identified as the pilot and co-pilot of the Learjet 55. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

Captain Alan Montoya Perales has been identified as the pilot of the Learjet 55. The 46-year-old had been with Jet Rescue Air Ambulance since 2016.

His co-pilot, 43-year-old Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez had been with the company since December 2023.

Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo

Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, 41 Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, 41, was also on board the ill-fated flight. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said Arredondo had been flying with the company since 2020.

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, 41 Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, 41, had been working with the company since November 2023.

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, confirmed that all six on board the jet were Mexican nationalists.

Steven Dreuitt

Philadelphia resident 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt was identified as the person who was found dead inside a vehicle after the plane crashed.

Dreuitt was inside one of several vehicles were traveling along Cottman Avenue at the time.

According to Dreuitt's family, his girlfriend and 9-year-old son, Ramesses Vazquez, were also in the car. There was no immediate word on the condition of Dreuitt's girlfriend.

Ramesses Vazquez

Ramesses Vazquez

Ramesses Vazquez, 9, was severely burned in the blast from the medical jet impact. Family says he was traveling in the car with his father, Steven Dreuitt, as well as his dad's girlfriend that fateful Friday afternoon.

Vazquez's mother, Jamie Vazquez-Viana, told to Action News that her 9-year-old son has burns to 90% of his body.

She described him as fearless and brave.

Vazquez-Viana says she's taking it day by day, and trying to be strong for her son as he receives care out of state.

Andre "Trey" Howard

A father recalls the Philadelphia plane crash that left his 10-year-old son injured and recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Trey Howard, 10, is one of the survivors. However, the young boy was severely injured by flying debris.

His father said he was picking up donuts with three of his kids -- ages 4, 7 and 10 -- when the jet came crashing down.

"Heard what we thought was a car crash, but then you see a fury of fire in the air, then a bunch of debris shooting everywhere," explained Trey's father, Andre Howard Jr.

Andre Jr. said he immediately backed up his car while Trey covered his little sister, protecting her. When he turned around to check on his children, Trey had a piece of metal lodged in his head.

Trey's father said he used socks and another man's shirt to try and stop the bleeding.

Miraculously, he's now awake and recovering -- even talking!

Andre Jr. told ABC News that Trey's first concerns when he woke up in the hospital were about his little sister and the Super Bowl.

"Daddy, did I save my sister?" his father recalled the young boy asking.

He is currently at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where is is recovering after undergoing emergency brain surgery, and a police officer then rushed them to the hospital.

What we know about the medical jet

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance shares a photo of the Learjet 55 involved in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

The Learjet 55 had just departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, with a final destination in Tijuana, Mexico.

The jet took off at 6:06 p.m. Friday and climbed to about 1,500 feet in the air before rapidly descending. Officials say it was in the air for less than a minute before it came down in a fiery, "high-impact" crash.

Moment of impact: Plane crash caught on multiple videos in Northeast Philadelphia

Multiple cameras captured the plane crash and explosion in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

Officials said they have found the cockpit flight recorder (CVR), which was discovered 8 feet deep in a crater caused by the impact.

A crater can be seen in the roadway where the medical jet made impact.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the plane did not have a data recorder, but investigators are hoping to retrieve flight data from the jet's ground proximity warning system.

"Information can come off that device, whether it's the speed or location of the aircraft. We will be able to get some data, hopefully, off that device," he said.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where charred vehicles, burned buildings and scattered debris could be seen across four to five city blocks.

Charred vehicles are left amid the destruction after a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia

Four homes were destroyed, six received major damage, and 11 received other damages. In all, 366 properties were impacted in some way, officials said.

The NTSB has classified the crash as an accident.

Video from inside a diner show people ducking for cover as debris flies from the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Much of the area around the crash site has since been reopened as investigators continue to examine evidence in hopes of determining what may have caused the crash.

The Philadelphia plane crash comes just days after 67 people died after an American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C. The DC plane crash marks the first major commercial crash in the U.S. in more than 15 years.