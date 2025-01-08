Donate blood with the Red Cross in January and be entered to win tickets to Super Bowl 59

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's an unusual incentive that might have Eagles fans eager to roll up their sleeves.

The American Red Cross is giving away Super Bowl tickets to prevent a critical blood shortage.

Starting this week through the rest of the month, every person who donates blood through the Red Cross will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl 59.

That also includes round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, and a $1,000 gift card to cover any additional expenses.

This comes as blood banks face severe challenges.

The Red Cross says this time of year is the most challenging when it comes to collecting blood products.

"Two of the main reasons: January is a difficult month with the weather and cold and flu season," said Jennifer Graham, Regional CEO of American Red Cross.

"We had 400 blood donations that had to be canceled because of the snow. It had that much of an impact to cut down on the blood drives that we held," she said.

"Across the country, we lost about 5,000 blood donations," she added.

According to the CDC, RSV activity remains very high in many areas around the country, and at least a dozen states.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are also seeing an outbreak of norovirus.

As for the weather, this week's snowstorm canceled hundreds of appointments.

The organization says in our area, they need close to 1,000 donations a day to support area hospitals.

Type O negative is of critical need, as it's the universal donor.

For more information: Win Trip To Super Bowl LIX | Red Cross Blood Services