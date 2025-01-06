DOT crews across Delaware Valley will be out in full force on Monday

"I'm ready for the snow because we haven't had a snow day," said Melanie Swing from Wilmington.

While many residents across the Delaware Valley are preparing for a snow day at home on Monday:

"Ready to shovel; ready to get some help," said John Hughes from Wilmington. "Build some snowmen, right?" he said to his son.

Hundreds of crews are focused on the roads.

The Delaware Department of Transportation will have 300 pieces of snow equipment and more than 500 employees working through the storm.

"They'll be coming in in the very early morning hours to begin loading up the salt trucks, beginning to stage those vehicles out on roads across the area so when it does start to snow, they're able to begin clearing snow and salting," said C. R. McLeod who is the DelDOT community relations director.

Besides several inches of expected snow, DelDOT said the temperatures and gusty winds also pose a problem.

"It's going to be cold; it's going to get colder," said McLeod. "Windchills in the single digits tomorrow night, so not going to see a lot of melting. So our crews are going to have to be continuously salting the roads."

In New Jersey, the DOT said more than 3,300 plows and spreaders will be deployed throughout the state as needed.

Across the border, PennDOT said they'll have more than 600 workers and 450 plow trucks in the 5 counties.

"Don't pass them. Stay at least 6 car lengths behind," said Krys Johnson who is the PennDOT safety press officer. "Be safe. Use some common sense out there. Our crews out there are working nonstop through the storm. They want to get home to their family as well."

If drivers must get behind the wheel, AAA urges them to fuel up and pack a vehicle emergency kit.

"For winter, de-icing fluid and de-icing spray to get the salt and brine off your windshields," said AAA Spokesperson Jana Tidwell. "Kitty litter or rock salt increase traction underneath your tires if need be. A collapsible portable shovel..." as well as an ice scraper, snacks, jumper cables, flares among other things.

AAA also advises drivers to slow down, refrain from tailgating, avoid slamming breaks and accelerating quickly, and never use cruise control in slippery weather.