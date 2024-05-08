Double Nickel Brewing debuts new beer ahead of Dad Vail Regatta

The brewery describes the new beverage as a cool, refreshing, easy-drinking ale.

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A business in Camden County is brewing up a little something in honor of the Dad Vail Regatta this weekend.

The Action Cam stopped by Double Nickel Brewing in Pennsauken Township on Wednesday for the debut of the Dad Vail Pale Ale.

You can get your first taste of the new beer when it launches Thursday night.

This is the second year that Double Nickel Brewing has created a limited-edition beer for Camden County.

In 2023, the brewery created the "Cooper River Park 100 Years" blend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Cooper River Park.

The Dad Vail Regatta kicks off on the Cooper River on Friday.