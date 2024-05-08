WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Double Nickel Brewing debuts new beer ahead of Dad Vail Regatta

The brewery describes the new beverage as a cool, refreshing, easy-drinking ale.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 9:25PM
Double Nickel Brewing debuts new beer ahead of Dad Vail Regatta
Double Nickel Brewing debuts new beer ahead of Dad Vail Regatta

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A business in Camden County is brewing up a little something in honor of the Dad Vail Regatta this weekend.

The Action Cam stopped by Double Nickel Brewing in Pennsauken Township on Wednesday for the debut of the Dad Vail Pale Ale.

The brewery describes the new beverage as a cool, refreshing, easy-drinking ale.

You can get your first taste of the new beer when it launches Thursday night.

This is the second year that Double Nickel Brewing has created a limited-edition beer for Camden County.

In 2023, the brewery created the "Cooper River Park 100 Years" blend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Cooper River Park.

The Dad Vail Regatta kicks off on the Cooper River on Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW