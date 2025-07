Dozens of properties without water due to main break in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Approximately 70 properties lost their water service Tuesday due to a water main break in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the 3300 block of Argyle Street as crews made repairs.

The water department says it shut down a six-inch water main when a leak was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say they are working as quickly as possible to restore service.