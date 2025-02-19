Dozens stranded on Route 30 Bypass after hitting potholes

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of drivers reported damage to their vehicles after hitting potholes along the Route 30 Bypass in Chester County in recent weeks.

"It sounds like you're in an accident," said Jason Garden, who flattened two tires on Monday after hitting the potholes near Route 82.

And he wasn't the only person who was left stranded.

"While I was there waiting for a tow truck, there were three other vehicles that were disabled from these," Garden said.

Several drivers reached out to Action News to report the problems on the roughly 5-mile stretch of the Bypass from Airport Road to State Route 82.

"It's been very busy on the Byplass for a lot of flat tires," said Daryl Flings, who owns Fling's Towing.

On Sunday alone, they received calls about eight stranded vehicles after hitting potholes.

"Just constant, all day long it's picking up cars out there with flat tires, or trying to change them," said Fling.

But the calls might start slowing down soon. Action News spotted PennDOT crews repairing some of the problem spots on Tuesday. A spokesperson said they will be working to fill potholes all week.

But for Garden, the damage is already done. He expects the repairs to his rims and tires to cost more than $2,000 and hopes to get reimbursed by the state.

To file a damage claim with the state, fill out this form.