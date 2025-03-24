The Walnut Street Theatre Presents "Dreamgirls" March 25 - May 4

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Walnut Street Theatre takes you back to the 1960s and '70s with the hit musical "Dreamgirls."

Gerry McIntyre is the director and choreographer of the production.

"These three young girls come and audition at the Apollo Theater and they get discovered," says McIntyre. "It's Lorrell, Deena, and Effie, and they grew up together."

Their journey to stardom unfolds on stage.

"It's loosely based on the Supremes," he says.

Actor Aveena Sawyer describes the music as "just electric," and the dancing.

"It's all very Motown," says McIntyre.

He says he incorporated dances from that era into the show, like "the jerk" and "the mashed potato."

"That's been really fun to go back," he says.

Sawyer plays aspiring artist Effie White who leads the Black girl group.

She says Effie "knows what she wants," but it's "a challenge" to get there. She's learning as she goes with her best friends, "The Dreams."

Forrest McClendon plays Marty, who he describers as an "old-school manager."

"Begins the show as the manager for James "Thunder" Early who is the headliner at the Apollo," says McClendon.

The ladies sing backup for Early with Curtis as their manager.

"Curtis is the leading man and is in love with Effie and Deena," says McIntyre.

Effie gets dropped and replaced in the group.

"Success and fame changes people," he says. "Everyone wants to get ahead."

Emotions are poured out in the music.

"The first song is called 'Move,'" says McIntyre. "There's a song called 'Family.'"

Sawyer says the "most iconic" song in the show is "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going."

"She also then finds her strength through that song," she says.

McClendon says the song "I Am Changing" is a big turning point in the show. He says when Effie comes back in Act II, "Marty becomes her manager."

"She is strong and ready to be a star," says Sawyer.

"Just amazing costumes," says McIntyre. "The music is really fantastic."

"'Dreamgirls' is a stomp-the-floor kind of a good time," says McClendon.

"It's a lot of fun," adds McIntyre.

"Dreamgirls" runs March 25 - May 4 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

"Dreamgirls"

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107