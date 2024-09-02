Drive-by shooter sought after 2 women critically injured in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who seriously injured two young women in Kensington on Sunday.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 500 block of East Tioga Street.

Authorities say the victims were inside a Dodge Charger when a black SUV traveling at a high rate of speed reportedly pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

The victims are 23 and 24 years old, according to Philadelphia police.

One woman was shot in the head and arm while the other was shot in the arm and chest.

Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and there is no word yet on a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).