2 customers, driver injured after car crashes into Dollar Tree store in Milford, Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (WPVI) -- Shoppers were sent scrambling when a driver lost control and drove into a store in Sussex County, Delaware.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar Tree on Lexus Drive in Milford.

Police say that a customer, a 97-year-old woman, was struck by the vehicle. She was airlifted to the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Angelica Garcia captured the chaos on video where you can hear a woman yelling that her mother was pinned in front of the vehicle.

Authorities say another customer, a 76-year-old woman, was injured due to falling debris. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and later released.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, a 44-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating how the driver lost control. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Patrolman D. Anderson at (302) 422-8081.