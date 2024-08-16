Driver cooperating with police after woman struck, killed while getting out of stopped vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the drivers being sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section is cooperating with police, according to officials.

Tahtiana Diggs, 24, was struck and killed on Thursday around 3:42 a.m. in the 4300 block of N. Front Street.

Diggs was hit by at least one vehicle after she fell while exiting a vehicle she was traveling in with family members, according to police.

Diggs was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is possible given the circumstances I've described to you that the driver didn't know they struck a person," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise had told Action News. "It appears there is a small SUV, light blue or gray, followed by a pick-up that is gray."

Upon hearing that a person was struck and killed in that location, a driver of a gray KIA then went to a Philadelphia Police District and spoke to police. The driver is said to be cooperating with investigators.

So far, no charges have been filed, pending the outcome of the investigation, officials said.

Police initially said they believed two vehicles may have been involved in the fatal incident. Police are still looking for the driver of a pickup truck, which they say was traveling southbound on Front St. at the time of the crash. Police believe this driver may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.