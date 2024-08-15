Woman killed in hit-and-run after getting out of stopped vehicle in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old woman who had just gotten out of a stopped vehicle was struck and killed by a pickup truck, and the driver kept on going.

The crash happened around 3:41 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of N. Front Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

Police say the woman got out of a vehicle that had pulled over.

That's when she was hit.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the striking vehicle appeared to be a gray pickup truck.

The driver fled southbound on N. Front Street.

Two other people were inside the stopped vehicle and witnessed the hit-and-run.

The victim's name has not been released.