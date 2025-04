Driver crashes after police pursuit along Blue Route in Delaware County

A pursuit by Pennsylvania state police ended in a crash late Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

A pursuit by Pennsylvania state police ended in a crash late Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

A pursuit by Pennsylvania state police ended in a crash late Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

A pursuit by Pennsylvania state police ended in a crash late Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

NETHER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A pursuit by Pennsylvania state police ended in a crash late Tuesday morning in Delaware County.

It came to an end just after 11 a.m. in Nether Providence Township.

Officials say the pursuit was in the southbound lanes of the Blue Route (I-476).

The driver exited the interstate at Baltimore Pike before crashing into another vehicle.

We're still waiting to find out why police went after the driver and if anyone was hurt.