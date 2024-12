Driver dies after crashing into tree in Bucks County, Pa.

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A crash left a driver dead on Friday night in New Hope, Bucks County.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on southbound Route 32 (River Road).

Police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details on the crash were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-328-8511.