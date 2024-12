Driver hospitalized after crash near high school in Lehigh Valley

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A driver is hospitalized with serious injuries in the Lehigh Valley.

Police say the person lost control on North Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township, Pa.

The crash scene is near Parkland High School.

The vehicle ended up off the road and crashed into a line of trees just after midnight Thursday.

There was no word on what caused the driver to lose control.