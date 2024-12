Driver killed after box truck hits pole, tree in Plymouth Meeting

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A driver was killed when a box truck hit a telephone pole and then a tree in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. on Monday.

Chopper 6 was overhead just before 12:30 p.m. on Township Line Road and Narcissa Road.

Police say the 40-year-old driver left the road, but it's unclear what caused the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.