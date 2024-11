Driver killed after crash on I-78 at Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township, Pa.

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A driver was killed on Interstate 78 in the Lehigh Valley early Monday morning.

The coroner responded to the crash on I-78 at Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township at 1 a.m.

It is unclear what caused that person to veer off the highway.

The driver's identity has not yet been released by police. The crash is under investigation.