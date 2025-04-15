Moving truck driver arrested after crashing into Cherry Hill, NJ apartment building

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- More than a dozen people had to be evacuated after a moving truck plowed into a South Jersey apartment building, causing a gas leak.

The crash happened just before noon at the Burroughs Mill Apartments in Cherry Hill.

According to the fire department, the truck hit the 1800 building, taking down siding and causing a gas leak.

Because of that, residents from the private community had to be evacuated.

Police say the 37-year-old male driver from Schenectady, New York, was arrested, but there was no word on what charges he's facing.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details can be released at this time," police said in a statement.

The fire chief said about 21 people total who were in the building will likely not be able to return home Tuesday night.

While no one was hurt and the scene is under control, according to investigators, the damage is still being monitored.

Residents have either been moved to hotels or to empty units in this community.

Some neighbors who weren't even in the affected building were evacuated for a time for safety, too.

"This morning we got a text saying that we had to evacuate buildings 1800, so I jumped up like, 'Oh my God, what happened?'" recalled Amy Young. "Now I did not expect that to happen. I did not know that is what happened."

There is no word yet on why the truck crashed into the apartment building. Cherry Hill police are investigating.