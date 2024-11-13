Driver, vehicle located after hit-and-run that killed woman in wheelchair along City Ave.: Police

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- The driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this week on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd have been located, police say.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. That person's name has not been released.

It happened around 2:14 a.m. Monday on City Ave. near Conshohocken State Road.

The victim, a woman using a wheelchair, was hit by a Toyota Camry after she left the nearby Taco Bell.

At one point after the crash, police say video shows that the suspect parked, got out of his car, and inspected the damage to it.

Police say the woman killed was 61 years old and an unhoused resident of Philadelphia. Police have not released her identity, but did say she was known to frequent the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 610-649-1000 and request to speak to someone in the Traffic Safety Unit.