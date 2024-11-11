24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on City Avenue

Police are looking for a dark blue SUV that was last seen headed south on City Avenue.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 10:26AM
Woman in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on City Avenue
Woman in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on City AvenueA woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

Police say a woman in a wheelchair was hit around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, as she was leaving the Taco Bell near Conshohocken State Road.

City Ave. is closed in both directions near Conshohocken Rod. as police investigate.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

A folded wheelchair could be seen left in the road near the sidewalk.

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

Police are looking for a dark blue SUV that was last seen headed south on City Avenue.

Police remain on the scene on City Avenue.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW