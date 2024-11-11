Woman in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on City Avenue

Police are looking for a dark blue SUV that was last seen headed south on City Avenue.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.

Police say a woman in a wheelchair was hit around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, as she was leaving the Taco Bell near Conshohocken State Road.

City Ave. is closed in both directions near Conshohocken Rod. as police investigate.

A folded wheelchair could be seen left in the road near the sidewalk.

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

Police are looking for a dark blue SUV that was last seen headed south on City Avenue.

Police remain on the scene on City Avenue.