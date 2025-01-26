Drone Show Dazzles Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - Excitement is building ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The city is glowing green to show support for the Eagles before the face-off against the Washington Commanders. The city is ready to celebrate the birds.

Fans will flock to Broad Street to cheer on the Eagles ahead of a possible Super Bowl run.

Barricades are up to prevent cars from parking in preparation for possible post-game celebrations.

"The energy was great, everyone is screaming go birds," said Pooja Shah, of University City.

Philadelphia is lit up green for the Eagles. There was a spectacle above the Philadelphia Art Museum.

"It was wonderful, we hyped up we amped up for tomorrow's game," said Trina Jenkins, of East Oak Lane.

The Eagles illuminated the sky with a drone show to celebrate their playoff run. The Eagles take on division rivals the Washington Commanders for the NFC championship Sunday. Fans are confident.

"Everything is electric right now everyone is hyped up ready to win and we're not going to lose," said Alyssa Carey, of Northeast Philadelphia.

"I came to show support of my team brought my mom out here we out here listen we're not scared of these Commanders," Louis Jordan, of West Philadelphia.

And, of course, a win would mean a trip to the big game.

"I know they're going to win at the Super Bowl," said Layla Jenkins, of East Oak Lane.

In preparations for potential celebrations on Broad Street, no parking signs and barricades are now set up.

Everyone's minds are on the Eagles game and the city is making sure fans can celebrate safely.

Sunday's game starts at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.