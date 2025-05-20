Dump truck smashes through home in Woodbury Heights, NJ; rescuers on scene

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene after a dump truck smashed into a house in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Glassboro Road and Stratford Ave. in Woodbury Heights.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck almost entirely inside the home.

Firefighters were seen trying to shore up the front of the house.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The truck appears to have left the roadway a short distance away. Tire tracks can be seen in the yard of a neighboring home leading to the crash scene.