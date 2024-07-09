Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from juvenile detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of two teens who broke out of a detention center in Berks County over the weekend was apprehended on Monday.

The other is still at large and may be hiding in Bucks County, authorities say.

Tyler Lutz, 18, from Reading, and 16-year-old Dustin Lomas from Bristol Township escaped from Abraxas Academy in New Morgan Borough on Saturday night.

Lutz was taken back into custody in Bucks County, according to police. Investigators did not say exactly where or how he was captured.

Authorities now believe Lomas may be in the Bucks County area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Last September, nine teenagers broke out of the juvenile detention center but were all taken back into custody during a 10-hour search.