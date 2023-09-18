State police respond after 9 juveniles escape from Berks Co. detention center

MORGANTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police troopers are searching for nine juveniles who escaped from a secure treatment and detention facility in Berks County Sunday night.

It happened sometime before 9 p.m. at the Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, Pennsylvania.

According to state police, there was a riot at the academy located on Academy Drive. The juvenile offenders fled the facility and are now on the run.

State and local law enforcement responded to the scene and said the juvenile detention center was under control.

The escaped juveniles should be wearing white or grey shirts, according to police.

There are also reported injuries to the staff.

If anyone sees these juveniles, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

According to its website, Abraxas Academy is a multi-service facility that offers secure residential treatment and detention services.

The facility is specialized for male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in ninth grade or above.

This incident comes just after the capture of Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped a Chester County prison. Cavalcante was on the run for 14 days and left many community residents unsettled from the intense manhunt.