2nd teen who escaped Pa. detention center arrested, found inside stolen car

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

Teen may be hiding in Bucks County after 2 escape from detention center

NEW MORGAN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The second teen who broke out of a detention center in Berks County over the weekend was apprehended Wednesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Dustin Lomas was found inside a stolen vehicle when he was arrested by officers with the Falls Twp. Police Department.

Earlier this week, police arrested Tyler Lutz, 18, from Reading, after being spotted by a Tullytown Borough police officer.

Lutz was at a local carnival and was trying to blend in with carnival employees, state police said.

Both teens escaped from Abraxas Academy in New Morgan Borough on Saturday night.

Further details on how the teens escaped were not released.

Last September, nine teenagers broke out of the juvenile detention center but were all taken back into custody during a 10-hour search.