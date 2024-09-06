New food and drink items coming to Lincoln Financial Field this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFL is celebrating this year's international games with globally inspired cuisine at stadiums across the United States.

Aramark launched the 2024 International Taste Games -- a celebration of the universal love for food and football.

At Lincoln Financial Field, you can enjoy the following new food and drink items:

9th Street Market Pastel

Brazilian dough rolled thin and filled with shredded provolone, grilled Italian meats (mortadella, capicola, and prosciutto cotto) and tomato relish. Fried and served with a long hot aioli. (Section 138)

South Philly Caipirinha

Cachaa, lime, sugar, and ice. (Craft Cocktail Bars in East and West Clubs)

Kielbasa Special

Six traditional potato and cheese pierogies topped with slow-cooked caramelized onions, Dietz & Watson Polska Kielbasa, and a side sour cream. (The Pierogie Place - Section 134)

Maui BBQ Pie

Tender roast pork in Hawaiian barbeque sauce and baked in a signature pie crust. (Aussie Meat Pies by G'day Gourmet - Section 111)

The Vincent

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey on a seeded roll. (America's Pie Kitchen and Grille - Section 114)

The Eagles' first home game at the Linc is on Monday, September 16 at 8:15 p.m. against the Atlanta Falcons.

