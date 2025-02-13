24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Eagles fan performs unique rendition of fight song with cheesesteak in hand

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, February 13, 2025 9:50PM
Only in Philadelphia would you see a musician with a keytar in one hand and a cheesesteak in the other. That's lifelong Eagles fan, Sean McLaughlin.

His video received over 20,000 views on TikTok and was shared on X for another 80,000.

The cheesesteak he was eating in his video was from Lorenzo's Pizza in South Philadelphia.

McLaughlin hopes that people watching his video will feel the excitement of being a Philadelphia sports fan after the Eagles emerged victorious in Super Bowl LIX.

Watch the video above to see the musical madness. To keep up with McLaughlin's music, follow him on Instagram.

RELATED: 'We needed this': Eagles fans react to Super Bowl victory on Broad Street

"There is truly no better place to be right now than Broad Street." Passionate Eagles fans had twice the excitement for their second Super Bowl win.
