Eagles fan performs unique rendition of fight song with cheesesteak in hand

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Only in Philadelphia would you see a musician with a keytar in one hand and a cheesesteak in the other.

That's lifelong Eagles fan, Sean McLaughlin.

His video received over 20,000 views on TikTok and was shared on X for another 80,000.

The cheesesteak he was eating in his video was from Lorenzo's Pizza in South Philadelphia.

McLaughlin hopes that people watching his video will feel the excitement of being a Philadelphia sports fan after the Eagles emerged victorious in Super Bowl LIX.

