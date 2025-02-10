'We needed this': Eagles fans react to Super Bowl victory on Broad Street

"There is truly no better place to be right now than Broad Street." Passionate Eagles fans had twice the excitement for their second Super Bowl win.

"There is truly no better place to be right now than Broad Street." Passionate Eagles fans had twice the excitement for their second Super Bowl win.

"There is truly no better place to be right now than Broad Street." Passionate Eagles fans had twice the excitement for their second Super Bowl win.

"There is truly no better place to be right now than Broad Street." Passionate Eagles fans had twice the excitement for their second Super Bowl win.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Passionate Eagles fans had twice the excitement for their second Super Bowl win.

"There is truly no better place to be right now than Broad Street."

"We needed this."

"It's all about resilience."

Watch the video above to catch a glimpse at a night of redemption in South Philadelphia.

RELATED: Philly 2nd-grade class keeps track of Saquon Barkley's rushing yards in math class