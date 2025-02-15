24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Eagles fan and podcaster Giovanni Hamilton has 'best day of his life' at Super Bowl

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, February 15, 2025 10:11PM
Eagles fan and podcaster has 'best day of his life' at Super Bowl
"Best day of my life, for sure," said 17-year-old Giovanni Hamilton after interviewing Philadelphia Eagles stars and watching them win Super Bowl LIX.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WPVI) -- Eagles fan and podcaster Giovanni Hamilton had an unforgettable time interviewing Philadelphia Eagles stars and watching them win Super Bowl LIX.

The social media sensation is originally from Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, but now lives in Indiana. He was diagnosed with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting his muscles and bones.

Later this year, Hamilton is planning to attend Temple University and study journalism in their Klein College of Media and Communication.

Watch the video above to see his inspiring story in his own words.

To keep up Giovanni Hamilton, click here to find his various social media platforms.

RELATED: Small but mighty Eagles fan keeps fighting after 400 days in the hospital

Grayson Porter has fought through nine surgeries, liver cancer, and over 400 days in the hospital at CHOP.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW