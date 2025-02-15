Eagles fan and podcaster Giovanni Hamilton has 'best day of his life' at Super Bowl

"Best day of my life, for sure," said 17-year-old Giovanni Hamilton after interviewing Philadelphia Eagles stars and watching them win Super Bowl LIX.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WPVI) -- Eagles fan and podcaster Giovanni Hamilton had an unforgettable time interviewing Philadelphia Eagles stars and watching them win Super Bowl LIX.

The social media sensation is originally from Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, but now lives in Indiana. He was diagnosed with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting his muscles and bones.

Later this year, Hamilton is planning to attend Temple University and study journalism in their Klein College of Media and Communication.

Watch the video above to see his inspiring story in his own words.

To keep up Giovanni Hamilton, click here to find his various social media platforms.

