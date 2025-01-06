Eagles fans getting ready for wild card game in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may be cold now, but on Sunday, things will be heating up at the Linc.

Eagles tickets to see the playoff game at home range from $150 to $1,300. Some tickets are standing room only.

And make room for Green Bay fans. MilkBoy on 11th and Chestnut streets is a Packers bar.

"I may be sitting next to them, to cheer them, not on but to cheer them goodbye. That's what I'm going to do," said Scott LeBon, from Rittenhouse Square.

Speaking of the cold. Mitchell & Ness is stocked and ready for fans ready to show off their fandom and stay warm.

"The big seller right now is our jackets, varsity jackets, satin jackets, all that heavyweight outerwear. It's pretty cold right now in Philly," said store manager Josh Steinberg.

Ten-year-old George Grealy, from Radnor, has a cool new green suit he wears to games.

"My favorite color is green, which also goes with the Eagles," said Grealy. "I was like, 'We need to get a green suit for Eagles games when we go so that people can say the Eagles are like the best and tough!'"

Fans expect the Eagles to stay that way through the playoffs.

"At the end of the day, it's going to probably be an Eagles-Bills Super Bowl, maybe Eagles-Ravens, but I've got to take the Eagles," said Max Peck, a student at Temple University.