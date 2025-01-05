Eagles playoffs: Philadelphia to host Packers in wild card round

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will host Green Bay Packers next weekend in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

The league has not yet released the date and time of the game.

Tanner McKee threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in a game full of backups to help the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 2 seed) tune up for the postseason with a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants.

With making a run at the Super Bowl a priority, the Eagles rested their core starters, notably running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson.

Barkley lost his shot at breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record.

Green Bay fell to the Chicago Bears Sunday to finish as the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

The winner of the game will advance to the NFC divisional round.

