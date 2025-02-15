Eagles fans live the dream at second Super Bowl parade

"I'm living my dream right now," said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street.

"I'm living my dream right now," said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street.

"I'm living my dream right now," said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street.

"I'm living my dream right now," said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I'm living my dream right now," said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street.

Watch the video above to see what this moment meant to fans in their own words.

RELATED: U.S. Army sergeant experiences his first Eagles Super Bowl parade