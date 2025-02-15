U.S. Army sergeant experiences his first Eagles Super Bowl parade

Sgt. Michael Graves, who was on duty in Germany during the first Eagles Super Bowl parade, made it to Broad Street for an unforgettable day.

Sgt. Michael Graves, who was on duty in Germany during the first Eagles Super Bowl parade, made it to Broad Street for an unforgettable day.

Sgt. Michael Graves, who was on duty in Germany during the first Eagles Super Bowl parade, made it to Broad Street for an unforgettable day.

Sgt. Michael Graves, who was on duty in Germany during the first Eagles Super Bowl parade, made it to Broad Street for an unforgettable day.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sgt. Michael Graves, who was on duty in Germany during the first Eagles Super Bowl parade, made it to Broad Street for an unforgettable day.

Graves is from Philadelphia but now lives in Newark, NJ, as an Army recruiter.

See what this moment meant to him by watching the video above.

RELATED: Eagles fans live the dream at second Super Bowl parade