Eagles fans who lost home to fire during game gets back to the Linc

After tragedy struck a family of Eagles fans from York County, they were embraced by their neighborhood and their favorite football team.

ETTERS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Derek Sandstrom and his family of Eagles fans made the trip from York County to watch the playoff game versus the Rams. But they were forced to leave early after learning their house had caught fire.

Through the devastation, the community came together to support the family. A local parent started a GoFundMe, which raised $34,000 for the family so far.

And ultimately, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to welcome them back to attend the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Watch the video above to see what this "One little bright ray of sunshine" meant to the family.

Sandstrom himself is a musician. Two years ago, he uploaded an a capella version of the Eagles' fight song to YouTube.

