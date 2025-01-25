The Philadelphia Eagles help shelter dogs find their forever homes during playoff run

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Eagles have extended their 'Dawg Mentality' to three local animal shelters, covering adoption fees for the rest of the season.

This includes Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, Providence Animal Center in Media, Pennsylvania, and Street Tails Animal Rescue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This initiative is designed to eliminate financial barriers to pets finding forever homes, and to alleviate some stress on local shelters.

Watch the video above to see priceless moments unfold as two families meet their new furry friends for the first time.

To learn more about the partnership, which lasts until the end of the Eagles' season, visit the Philadelphia Eagles website.

