Eagles fans take over streets of Philadelphia after Super Bowl victory

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after Sunday night's Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chopper 6 was overhead as fans traveled in droves across the city.

Eagles fans climb on top of trash truck in Center City

Some could be seen climbing on poles, trash trucks and bus stops while others looked on during the celebrations.

Action News reporter John Paul was in Chopper 6 as Eagles fans celebrated the Super Bowl win, saying there are so many fireworks going off it's like the 4th of July.

Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Eagles' ferocious defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat.

It wasn't even close. DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Sweat tormented Mahomes and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise's second Super Bowl championship.

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push, and Vic Fangio's defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn't need much from Saquon Barkley. With Donald Trump becoming the first president in office to attend a Super Bowl, the Eagles outplayed Kansas City in every facet.

