Eagles fans watch Championship Parade at movie theater in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- For those who couldn't make it downtown to watch the Eagles parade, a movie theater watch party was the next best option for many.

"I wanted to be with other fans. I'm here with my family, my wife and kids," said Angelo Perone, of Honey Brook, Pa.

Eagles faithful gathered inside the Regal King of Prussia movie theater to watch the 6abc live stream of the Eagles Championship Parade.

"This was a wonderful thing for the movie theater to allow us to come out and watch this as a collective as a unit and just celebrate our team. We won, go birds," said Bettina Merritt, of Northeast Philadelphia.

For little ones, the movie theater was a time for family bonding.

"I'm happy because like we all get to spend family time together as a unit," said Sir-Ethan Merritt, of Northeast Philadelphia.

Some brought a little party.

"I'm going to be the hype person because everybody in there is a little bit too quiet for me," said Caroline Fitzgerald, of Coatesville, Pa.

"I'm living my dream right now," said one fan at the Philadelphia Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl parade down Broad Street.

Watching Eagles players celebrate on the parade route brought a lot of joy to fans.

"Seeing the team after the accomplishment they made was such an excellent game that I'll never forget. I just am so happy to be here and seeing them back on our soil," said Michele Hilton, of King of Prussia.

"The celebration of the city, and then of course everybody is coming together and just enjoying one another," said Charles McNeil, of South Philadelphia.

Viewers especially loved the speeches.

"Very powerful, very inspiring," said Ethan Stephano, of Garnet Valley, Pa.

"You have former Eagles players, celebrities, you have political officials, so it really brings everybody together in the city," said Blair Alston, of Lansdale, Pa.

