'Philly Show' takes over the Expo Center in Oaks; Eagles fans looking ahead to Steelers matchup

OAKS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fans came out to the "Philly Show" on Friday to see some of their favorite Philadelphia icons. It was a night they'll never forget.

"As a principal by day, collector by night, the connection was easy to make," said Samuel Evans.

The Philadelphia sports collector show, also known as the "Philly Show," has set up shop at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks for the weekend.

"I've been coming to the Philly Show the last four or five years. I've been painting ever since I was a kid, working with players since I was 14, 15 years old," explained artist and vendor, James Fiorentino.

The event features dozens of vendors and generations of collectors.

Vendors say there's something about Philly fans that makes this show extra special.

"It means a lot. I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'm looking forward to meeting a lot of the Philly athletes," noted Evans.

Athletes like Eagles tight end, Grant Calcaterra.

"It's super awesome. I was approached about it a couple of months ago, and any time I have an opportunity to interact with fans it's pretty exciting," Calcaterra said.

He wasn't the only Eagle there meeting with fans. Nakobe Dean, Jake Elliott, Dallas Goedert, and Cam Jurgens also took photos and signed autographs.

"So, when we came last year to get a signature from Jake I asked if I could touch his kicking leg in the picture. He said, 'OK, that's weird, but sure never had request before,'" laughed Michelle Velasquez of Wilmington.

As fans met some of their icons, they're also looking ahead to Sunday's big Pennsylvania match-up against the Steelers.

"It's gonna be a good game Pittsburgh. Eagles -- I'm gonna give the edge to the Eagles, so we gonna do this we gonna get it done," said Julian Velasquez of Wilmington.

Calcaterra is also feeling optimistic heading into Sunday.

"I feel good. Obviously, it's exciting. Two really good teams so it should be a good game they're super talented and so are we," explained Calcaterra.

The Philly Show continues on Saturday and Sunday. It'll feature a lot of Philly legends and sports icons. You can find more information on the event and the players here.