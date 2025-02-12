Jalen Hurts talks about his experience winning the Super Bowl on 'The View'

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts visited the ladies of 'The View' on Wednesday.

Hurts was welcomed with an Eagles chant when he was introduced today.

Hurts said the Super Bowl win really began to sink in when he walked into the locker room after the game to celebrate.

"You always focus on, 'Okay, I did this, what's next? I'm always trying to accomplish, chasing, always in this pursuit. But when you are able to celebrate that moment with the people who have been there along the journey and along the way - teammates, your family, extended family, your friends - it all means a lot to you in the end," Hurts said.

Hurts went on to praise wide receiver Devonta Smith. Smith was battling an injury and did not practice much leading up to the Super Bowl.

Despite that, Smith led the team in receiving yards in the big game and caught a 46-yard pass for a touchdown.