Eagles Super Bowl Parade: What to know about NJ Transit service adjustments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey Transit is adjusting its service ahead of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Eagles on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know:

Rail

Limited additional capacity will be added to select existing Atlantic City Rail Line trains.

An extra train will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia 30th St. station, departing Atlantic City at 7:35 a.m. and arriving in Philadelphia at 9:14 a.m.

An extra train will depart Philadelphia at 3:54 p.m., arriving in Atlantic City at 5:36 p.m.

Bus

Prior to 8:00 a.m., all Philadelphia bus routes will operate regular routing. All a.m. service on the 414/417/555 routes will go to 30th St. station as scheduled.

From 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., all Philadelphia bus service will be adjusted due to street closures and will make a single stop in Center City Philadelphia at 6th/Race St. While this adjusted service is operating, customers should plan to be at 6th/Race St. at the arrival times shown on the timetable.

During p.m. peak period, routes 414/417/555 will NOT board at 30th Street Station. Customers must go to the 6th/Race stop and use the existing Market/7th Streets departure time shown on their timetable for guidance.



After 7:00 p.m., all Philadelphia service will be restored to regular routing.

River LINE

There will be bus service that will augment current River LINE service.

NJ Transit says all beverages will be prohibited on trains, buses to and from Philadelphia and River LINE Light Rail.

Access Link

Access Link will cancel all trips to and from Philadelphia.

To learn more about the service adjustments, click here.

To get the latest on the Super Bowl parade, visit: 6abc.com/eaglesparade