Eagles trade Kenny Pickett to Cleveland Browns for pick and QB Thompson-Robinson: ESPN

Monday, March 10, 2025 10:06PM
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Eagles QB Kenny Pickett (7) looks on during warm-ups prior to the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Pickett was the backup to Jalen Hurts last season during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship run. Philadelphia acquired Pickett in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last off-season.

Now, he'll get a chance to compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job. Deshaun Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles and Jameis Winston is a free agent. The Browns are expected to also take a quarterback in next month's draft.

ESPN contributed to this report.

