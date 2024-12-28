From Eagles fan to starting QB, Kenny Pickett 'pumped' for chance to clinch division against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kenny Pickett grew up watching the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, the New Jersey native will get to start at QB for his childhood team. And even more exciting -- the chance to clinch the NFC East with a win over division rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

"It's a big opportunity. We've been working hard to stay ready, you know, felt like I was in a good position the last game with my preparation," Pickett said on Thursday before being named the Week 17 starter as Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol.

When asked what young Pickett would think of the opportunity. He has this to say: "He would be pumped up man. He would be pumped up. I have a lot of family coming. It's a surreal feeling, you know, having this opportunity. Doing everything I can to be prepared and ready for it, and I'm excited."

PICTURED: Kenny Pickett speaks to media about chance to get his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 17.

Hurts exited last week's game against the Washington Commanders midway through the first quarter after his head collided with the turf as he was hit by linebacker Frankie Luvu while going to the ground following a 13-yard run.

Hurts was replaced by Pickett, who went 14-of-24 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 36-33 loss.

Pickett, a first-round pick out of Pitt in 2022, went 14-10 as a starter for the Steelers before he was traded to the Eagles in the offseason.

During an introductory press conference when he joined the team in March, Pickett called the moment full circle while reminiscing about going to games with his dad and grandfather since he was five years old.

His family is from Ocean Township, Monmouth County, the territory of another division rival -- the New York Giants.

So how did he choose the Birds?

"My dad grew up in Philly for a couple of years before he went over to Ocean Township. So I think that's where it started and he passed it down to me,'" Pickett said before rattling off a list of Eagles greats that included Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook that he grew up rooting for at the Linc.

He said he plans to stay focused ahead of the game this weekend.

"I don't try to get too caught up into it because there's so much that goes into playing quarterback. I just want to focus on doing my job each play, you know, playing the next play one play at a time. You know, we'll see what happens in the fourth quarter. So that's that's really my focus right now," he said.

The Eagles (12-3) appear certain to win the division title - they're two games ahead of Washington (10-5) - and a No. 2 seed in the conference no matter the quarterback headed into the playoffs. Even with an unsettled QB spot, the Eagles were still 7-point home favorites to beat division rival Dallas, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sirianni appreciated that quarterback depth has been a strength for the Eagles.

"We feel good about that room," he said.

Tanner McKee will assume the role of No. 2 quarterback behind Pickett. A sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023, McKee has impressed in training camp practices and in preseason games over the past two seasons.

ESPN contributed to this report.