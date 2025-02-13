Eagles WR A.J. Brown surprises boy who protected sister after plane crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown paid a special visit to 10-year-old Andre Howard who was injured during the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia last month.

His parents shared pictures with Action News of the family posing with the Eagles star and the Lombardi trophy on Wednesday.

He has been in the hospital since the January 31 plane tragedy, which killed seven people, including a young girl and her mother from Mexico.

Howard was in the car with his father and siblings when the crash shook the busy area near the Roosevelt Mall.

The young boy grabbed his sister to protect her from the flying debris.

"I turn around and he has metal outside of his head," Howard's father previously told Action News.

His son's first real words were about the Super Bowl after receiving emergency surgery.

"He asked me, 'Daddy, what's today?' I was like, 'Monday.' 'OK, wait. We didn't play yesterday did we?' 'No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl,'" he said, describing his son as a die-hard Eagles fan.

Before the Super Bowl, Brown tweeted wishing the 10-year-old a speedy recovery and promising to visit him after the big game.

"The amount of love and support you gave being so patience and calling Saquon Barkley for him was beyond appreciated. Thank you for everything and bringing that WIN home for "TRE" the world's greatest SUPERHERO," Howard's mother, Lala Sayon Hamiel, wrote on Facebook.

