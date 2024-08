Early voting for Delaware's September primary begins on Wednesday.

The voting will begin at select sites in all three counties at 11 a.m.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Delaware's primary is September 10.

It will then pick back up on September 3, after the holiday, and continue until September 8.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and absentee ballots are also due by 8 p.m.