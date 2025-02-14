Economic impact of Eagles Super Bowl parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- So far, Philadelphia has scored big in terms of economic impact from the Eagles Super Bowl win, and the city wants to make sure it stays that way.

There is no question that the Eagles championship journey has been a boon to restaurants, hotels, and retailers. But there is a concern for how restaurants will fare Friday since the Eagles parade falls on Valentine's Day, the all-important day for restaurants.

"As the Eagles kept winning, it was a big win for restaurants. It was a big win for hotels, people were coming into the city," said Bell Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

About 353,914 visitors descended on Center City on Super Bowl Sunday. That's 97% higher compared to last week, and 44% higher compared to Super Bowl Sunday in 2018.

"You know it's been a real boon to the city of Philadelphia," Fileccia said.

Visit Philly doesn't yet have this year's hotel occupancy numbers but in 2018 Center City hotel occupancy was 92% the day before the parade and remained strong at 90% on the day of the parade.

There's no doubt when the Eagles bring the Lombardi Trophy to the city, they also bring another kind of green.

But there is concern that the Eagles parade falling on Valentine's Day could mean a loss for Center City restaurants.

"Valentine's Day is the restaurant Super Bowl. I mean, it is the number one biggest night of the year for restaurants in Philadelphia," said Fileccia.

The restaurant industry is worried the parade will trigger cancellations or even worse, no-shows.

"The worst thing would be a no-show because we don't get business. And then somebody who really wanted to get here for Valentine's Day can't make it so just looking at that empty seat's not a good thing," said Michael O'Halloran, executive chef at Charlie Was a Sinner.

The city has promised to clear the streets right after the parade so restaurants hope you'll have double the fun on Friday.

"You can go out in the morning and early afternoon and show love for the Eagles," said O'Halloran. "And then come out for dinner and show love to your significant other, and just make it one long day of love."

Now if you are going to cancel, restaurants ask that you do that ASAP so that people on the wait list can take those seats.

