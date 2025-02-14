Philadelphia celebrates the Eagles with a parade after Super Bowl LIX victory

Philadelphia was awash in green on Valentine's Day to celebrate its Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Philadelphia was awash in green on Valentine's Day to celebrate its Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Philadelphia was awash in green on Valentine's Day to celebrate its Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Philadelphia was awash in green on Valentine's Day to celebrate its Super Bowl champion Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia was awash in green on Valentine's Day to celebrate its Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Swooning fans screamed and cheered Friday as MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took turns hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the start of the team's victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love.

We were there as the Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade began on Friday, and QB Jalen Hurts took a moment to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the crowd.

Many fans camped out along the team's parade route overnight, huddling under blankets and inside tents to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the Eagles took the stage on the "Rocky" steps.

"You know I told myself that when I got drafted, that I wouldn't come to the Rocky steps until I won a championship," Hurts told cheering fans. "And now we're here."

WATCH: Jalen Hurts' full speech during Super Bowl victory parade

Others decked out in Eagles jerseys climbed trees and light poles, perched themselves atop ladders and clung to a statue of Benjamin Franklin near City Hall to get a glimpse of record-setting running back Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean, the rookie defensive back who ran an interception into the end zone on his 22nd birthday.

"This team is special. We can't be great without the greatness of others and that certainly applies to our fans," said head coach Nick Sirianni.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, his forehead cut from a beer can thrown his way, took the podium with the Lombardi Trophy in hand and proclaimed, "I bleed for this city!"

Eagles executive VP and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown also took the stage, and at the conclusion of his speech recited the criticism that was leveled at him throughout the season.

"They said I was a diva, they said all I care about was stats," Brown said. "You gonna get all those things wrong about me, but one thing you get right: "I'm a f---ing champion!"

Barkley, along with many other players, hopped off the open-air buses to walk along the parade route and exchanged high-fives with fans who pressed against teetering barricades.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley hopped off the bus and greeted fans along the route during the Super Bowl Championship Parade!

Jordan Jaindl, who couldn't make it to the 2018 parade after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl, wasn't going to miss this one, bringing his wife and three daughters from Binghamton, New York. This team, he said, was the embodiment of the city.

"Their work ethic," he said. "How they have to grind for each win. We have to grind here in Philly."

Fans showed up with grocery carts stocked with food and booze while some stayed warm in a hotel, sipping champagne. One group roasted a pig with the number "15" carved into the side -- a final shot at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

An Eagles fan roasted a pig for the Super Bowl celebrations and dubbed it "Patty the Pig."

The Eagles, despite being underdogs, dominated the Chiefs on Sunday, shutting them out in the first half before finishing with a 40-22 victory.

"I'm so happy you didn't have to go through a nail-biter game," said veteran defensive end Brandon Graham. "It's about us being gritty. We're going to stay gritty."

FULL SPEECH: Brandon Graham wraps up Super Bowl victory parade celebrations.

Graham, 11 weeks after tearing his triceps and declaring that he was out for the rest of the season, returned to play 13 snaps in the Super Bowl. Prior to the season, he had announced his intention to retire after his 15th year in the league, but left his future plans more open-ended during his parade speech Friday.

"I'm so thankful for my kids, my family. So thankful to be a part of this organization. You guys made me what I am today," said Graham, who was the last Eagles player to speak. "Only problem I have with this season is that it's over. We getting ready for next year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.