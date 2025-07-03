EF-0 tornado touched down in Berks County during severe storms: NWS

AMITY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An EF-0 tornado touched down in Amity Township, Berks County, on Tuesday as severe storms were sweeping through the region.

The twister, with winds at 70 mph, was on the ground for only a few minutes, according to the NWS.

Officials say it touched down on Weavertown Lane, causing damage to nearby trees.

NWS

"The tornado may have partially lifted for a time, however, the visible damage ended across a farm field at Boyertown Pike near Camp Road where several trees were downed," the NWS said in a statement.

Straight-line winds caused other damage to the east and northwest of the tornado's path.

No injuries were reported in the storm.