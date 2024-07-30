Elmwood Park Zoo celebrates 100th anniversary with annual Wine Safari

Their annual Wine Safari is an adults only after hours benefit for the zoo, which is celebrating an important milestone this year.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Friday, August 2, something wild is happening at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.

It's their annual Wine Safari, an adults only after hours benefit for Elmwood Park Zoo, which is celebrating an important milestone this year.

"It's one of our key fundraisers that we have here at Elmwood Park Zoo," says Jennifer Conti, the Development Director at Elmwood Park Zoo. "Honestly, it started because a lot of us who work here would go out, and I said: 'Why aren't we doing this here with the animals?' We have the perfect setting. You can have a glass of wine with the jaguars. You can have a glass of red with a giraffe. It is really fun. It's a unique setting. It's fantastic."

Wineries set up shop across the zoo's campus, where you can sip and say hello to the animals.

"You can go up and feed the giraffe, you can go and explore the exhibits and the education, and the animals are out," Conti says.

Elmwood Park Zoo started with a collection of whitetail deer in 1924 and this year is celebrating it's 100th anniversary.

"This is a very cool way to cheers to our 100 years here at the Wine Safari," Conti says. "You'll be able to explore our new welcome center too."

The Zoo has recently expanded, adding new animals and new exhibits.

"This small zoo in Norristown that has been here for 100 years, has really hit its stride to become something substantial," Conti says. "It's a real gem to the community that we knew we could always be. The money from the Wine Safari will keep that legacy growing. We're thrilled to be able to be here today to honor those who believed in us for so long."

Elmwood Park Zoo's Wine Safari is Friday, August 2nd.

For tickets and more information, visit ElmwoodParkZoo.org.