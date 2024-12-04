Employees hold informational picket at Philadelphia' Chestnut Hill Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 300 staff members at Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill Hospital participated in an informational picket on Wednesday.

The employees say staffing issues at the hospital in the Temple Health system are creating unsafe conditions for staff and patients.

The healthcare workers have been working without a contract for eight months.

In a statement, Temple Health says it is ready to negotiate, and urged the caregivers to come to the bargaining table.

The health system went on to say Chestnut Hill Hospital has more nurses now than it did before the pandemic.

