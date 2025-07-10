Refinery equipment failure causing strong odor in Pennsylvania and Delaware, officials say

A refinery equipment issue in Marcus Hook is causing a strong odor for some residents of southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania and Delaware say they are getting calls Thursday morning about an odor in the air.

The Wilmington Fire Department said they are aware of a strong sulfur odor that is affecting areas of the city.

They say they've received roughly 20 calls to 911 regarding the odor within a 30-minute period.

Officials say the odor is from an equipment failure at a refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania.

They say there is no hazard related to the odor.

Officials are advising residents in the area to turn off their air conditioning and to close all doors and windows. They say turning off the air conditioner will prevent the odor from being brought inside by your HVAC system.

If there is any concern about an odor either outside or inside, officials say don't hesitate to call 911.

