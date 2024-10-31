Leaders across Atlantic County push for answers over 'horrendous' landfill odors

Retirees who live nearby say the fumes are tarnishing their golden years. Now, they're suing the ACUA.

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Leaders across the Garden State gathered alongside community members outside the offices of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) on Wednesday.

Their goal was to draw attention to an issue that residents in Absecon, New Jersey have been dealing with for over a year: toxic gases and odors emitted from an ACUA landfill on Delilah Road.

Atlantic County Commissioner Maureen Kern says the county has been in contact with the utility service for several months about mitigation, but the odor has gotten worse.

"Atlantic County Commissioners do not have direct oversight with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. We have to find some answers, the gentlemen from the ACUA, he comes in, he gives updates, but it hasn't gone away," Kern explained.

Officials say they have tried engaging in the NJ DEP to get solutions.

"We have talked 'til we're blue in the face, we have sent a letter, and it's crickets," Kern said.

Retirees who live nearby say the fumes are tarnishing their golden years. Now, they're suing the ACUA.

Action News spoke to the plaintiffs and their lawyer back in June.

Many complained of vomiting and breathing issues. One man even said he suffered a mild stroke.

"I'm talking about an odor that smells like feces," said their attorney, Pete Fontaine.

The residents are seeking an injunction to halt operations at the landfill. A hearing is set for mid-2025, according to their lawyer.

State Senator Vince Polistina is now also involved. On Wednesday, he said he's looking to other counties that have faced similar issues for solutions.

"The horrendous odors emanating from the landfill are unacceptable. We are committed to finding solutions for our residents because no one should have to experience what these residents have endured," Polistina said.

In response to Wednesday's gathering, the ACUA touted current projects and plans for the future.

ACUA Communications Manager Amy Cook-Manuel issued Action News the following statement:

"For over 30 years, ACUA has remained dedicated to operating a responsible and transparent solid waste management system. Every day, our committed employees work tirelessly toward this mission, regardless of election cycles.

Residents can access real-time updates, learn about ongoing improvements, and report issues at any time via a hotline and dedicated online form on ACUA's website. We've also implemented a notification system to inform residents of activities that may temporarily increase the likelihood of offsite odors. ACUA complies fully with all emission regulations and continues to invest millions in gas collection infrastructure.

We are nearing completion of one of our largest infrastructure investments in 20 years, installing 33 new landfill gas collection wells and extending our extensive collection piping. This builds on our current system, which already includes over 110 gas collection wells, blowers, flares, hydrogen sulfide removal, and miles of pipeline. Additionally, with support from Atlantic County, we're investing $7 million in a permanent cover for 16 acres of the landfill, completing this project five years ahead of schedule.

Construction is also underway for a renewable natural gas (RNG) project - the first of its kind at a landfill in New Jersey - which will capture up to 95% of emissions currently managed by flares. These initiatives are significant and have measurable benefits for our operations and the community.

ACUA has positively contributed to Atlantic County and its 270,000 residents for decades by consistently maintaining some of New Jersey's lowest municipal disposal costs, providing funding for local economic development, and doing the daily hard work required to keep our communities healthy and clean."